FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 200.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $6,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $2,123,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.