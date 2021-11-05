Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,913 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $45,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,273,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 78,704 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $93.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 241.59% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

