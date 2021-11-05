FORA Capital LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 72,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.