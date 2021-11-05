FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

