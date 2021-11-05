1,013 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 86.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 275,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company.

Shares of TNET opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $105.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,300,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $1,011,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,495 shares of company stock worth $12,637,829. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

