California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of United Therapeutics worth $13,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $201.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.43 and a 1 year high of $216.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,460. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

