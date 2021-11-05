Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $95.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.21. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $85.82 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

