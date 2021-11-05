California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 120.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 30.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $2,326,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

