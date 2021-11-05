Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given a C$65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.54.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TSE:TOU opened at C$45.41 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$16.47 and a twelve month high of C$46.73. The company has a market cap of C$13.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at C$3,400,327.04. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.49 per share, with a total value of C$157,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,831,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,086,484. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,484 shares of company stock valued at $377,757.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.