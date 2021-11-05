John Philip Jones Acquires 5,000 Shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) CFO John Philip Jones bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $20,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ALIM opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

