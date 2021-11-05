Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SJ. National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Stella-Jones from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.64.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$45.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.57. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$39.95 and a 1 year high of C$54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$949.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

