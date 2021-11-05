Project TXA One Day Volume Reaches $331,682.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $331,682.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00005477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00084439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00086193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00103296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.25 or 0.07251048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,014.02 or 0.99057573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022611 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

