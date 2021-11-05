Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.56. Ryder System posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

R opened at $87.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average is $79.36. Ryder System has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -859.26%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 132.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 34,081 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ryder System by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.