Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBCP. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.35.

BBCP stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.29 million, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

