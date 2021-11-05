Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BROS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

