Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells $288,000.00 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
RGEN stock opened at $277.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.33. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.92 and a beta of 0.81.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
