Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. On average, analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $562.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.49. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $787,030.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 420,526 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,504 in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spero Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Spero Therapeutics worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.