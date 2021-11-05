PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,627,327.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

