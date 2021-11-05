LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMAT opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

