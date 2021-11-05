Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.51

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 1117938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.87.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.02.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 95.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.