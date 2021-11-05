Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.45

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 308874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZAC. Benchmark assumed coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $177,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HZAC)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

