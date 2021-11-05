Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Shares Down 2.4%

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) shares traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 244 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 244 ($3.19). 538,047 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 152,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.27).

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 251.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 266.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.92 million and a PE ratio of 25.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Curtis Banks Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

