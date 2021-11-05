Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.60

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAYPY shares. Barclays raised shares of Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Hays alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.