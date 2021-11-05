28,000 Shares in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 52,243 shares during the last quarter. Price Michael F increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Michael F now owns 840,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 705,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 104,442 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 105,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $226.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.48. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMD shares. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

