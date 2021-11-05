FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 289.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE DLX opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

