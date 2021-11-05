FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of BSAC opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.89. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 19.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

