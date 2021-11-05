Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Consolidated Water worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,071,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.