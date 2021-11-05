Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 382.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,174,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after buying an additional 573,698 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

