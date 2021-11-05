Brokers Offer Predictions for Tivity Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.61.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TVTY. Truist dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of TVTY opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 389.93% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,621 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

