Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ventas also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.67-0.71 EPS.

VTR opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.98, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. Ventas has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

