PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Harrow Health worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 48.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HROW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harrow Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Harrow Health stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $322.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $443,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $128,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.