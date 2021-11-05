SVB Leerink Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $216.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.71 EPS.
AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.
Amgen stock opened at $214.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Amgen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
