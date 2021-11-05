SVB Leerink Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $216.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.71 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Amgen stock opened at $214.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Amgen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

