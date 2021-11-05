Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 527,238 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 712.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,238 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHS opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $742.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

