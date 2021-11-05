Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,667 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2,651.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $184.49 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.41.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

