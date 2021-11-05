OTR Global Reaffirms “Negative” Rating for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

OTR Global reaffirmed their negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBA. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.43.

RBA opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $96,380,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,982,000 after buying an additional 579,320 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,377,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after buying an additional 460,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after buying an additional 377,984 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

