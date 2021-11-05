Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells 414 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ROK opened at $341.89 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.74 and a 12-month high of $345.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.39%.

Several analysts have commented on ROK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

