PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

In other news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $112,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 233,307 shares of company stock worth $6,602,752 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDYN opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -153.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

