PDT Partners LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.10. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.