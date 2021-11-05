PDT Partners LLC Buys 469 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

