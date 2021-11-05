Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.37.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

