Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 501,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

NYSE:ENLC opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 3.29. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.