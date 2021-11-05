Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after buying an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 225,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 21.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,322,000 after buying an additional 157,805 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 25.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,793,000 after buying an additional 117,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of GRWG opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

