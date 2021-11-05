JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LXS. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.14 ($84.87).

LXS stock opened at €55.10 ($64.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 25.44. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €42.56 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.51.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

