Invesco Ltd. Purchases 858,635 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,810,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 858,635 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $745,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $64.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $66.08. The company has a market cap of $272.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

