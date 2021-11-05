JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.08 ($7.15).

Shares of CBK opened at €6.55 ($7.70) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1 year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €5.81 and a 200-day moving average of €5.82.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

