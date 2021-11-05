HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.96 ($96.42).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €64.52 ($75.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €49.17 ($57.85) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

