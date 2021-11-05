Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Befesa in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Befesa in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Befesa in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of BFSA opened at €63.60 ($74.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €66.92 and a 200 day moving average of €64.14. Befesa has a 12 month low of €35.00 ($41.18) and a 12 month high of €72.90 ($85.76).

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

