Warp Finance Price Tops $309.74 on Major Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $454,547.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $309.74 or 0.00503130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

