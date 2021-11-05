BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 102.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $318.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.