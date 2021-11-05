Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.22.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $165.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.96. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $167.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

